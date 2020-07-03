Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $265,000 Holdings in Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Conn’s worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 403,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 441,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 619,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 174,123 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 449.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 370,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 401,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 110,226 shares in the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CONN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Conn’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Conn’s from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Shares of CONN opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 6.46. Conn’s Inc has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $27.57. The company has a market cap of $289.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 2.34.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.57). The firm had revenue of $317.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.86 million. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Conn’s Inc will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

