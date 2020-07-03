Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $273,000 Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 95.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,539 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 86.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 212.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 11,529 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

FICO stock opened at $423.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $401.59 and a 200-day moving average of $367.60. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $177.65 and a fifty-two week high of $436.69.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.38. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 89.98% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $307.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Fair Isaac from $377.00 to $311.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stephens raised Fair Isaac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $421.00 to $319.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.00.

In related news, Director A George Battle sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.46, for a total transaction of $2,055,712.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total value of $4,214,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,709 shares of company stock worth $10,623,075 in the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.