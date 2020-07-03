Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $286,000 in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 318.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 12,653 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after buying an additional 16,251 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter valued at about $12,228,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $37.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.17. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $52.76.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 41.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.66%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Highwoods Properties from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

