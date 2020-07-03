Voloridge Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) by 67.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,080 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 77,390 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 588,586 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after buying an additional 119,181 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 265.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 156,412 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 113,583 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 91,331 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

BVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of NYSE BVN opened at $9.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 0.93. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $17.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The mining company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 14.37%.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

