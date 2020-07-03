Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $286,000 Investment in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

ROIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.06 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 3.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric S. Zorn purchased 29,112 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.22 per share, for a total transaction of $268,412.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,182.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.