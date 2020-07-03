Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $308,000 Investment in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMX. Barclays began coverage on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Itau BBA Securities raised America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

AMX stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.26. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.41). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1779 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s dividend payout ratio is 33.02%.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

