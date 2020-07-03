Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Arcosa by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,660,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,982,000 after buying an additional 142,423 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Arcosa by 15.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,013,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,257,000 after buying an additional 136,800 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Arcosa by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 930,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,463,000 after buying an additional 66,250 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 154.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 839,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,371,000 after purchasing an additional 510,336 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at $30,534,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Shares of ACA stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.86. Arcosa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $488.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcosa Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.51%.

In related news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 4,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $199,493.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,823.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 10,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $376,401.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,231.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

ACA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Arcosa from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcosa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.