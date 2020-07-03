Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Benefytt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BFYT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Benefytt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BFYT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Benefytt Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BFYT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benefytt Technologies in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benefytt Technologies during the first quarter worth about $509,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Benefytt Technologies during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Benefytt Technologies during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Benefytt Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,227,000. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BFYT opened at $20.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $273.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.06. Benefytt Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $31.49.

Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $71.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.86 million. Benefytt Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 40.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Benefytt Technologies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BFYT. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Benefytt Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Benefytt Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Benefytt Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Benefytt Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Benefytt Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

Benefytt Technologies, Inc engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products.

