Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 79,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKD. Camber Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 36.0% during the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 17,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,444,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 20.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,175,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,807 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,016,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 85.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,008,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

Shares of BKD opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $547.66 million, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average of $4.80. Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $8.80.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $2.14. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.32 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

