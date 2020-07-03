Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 64.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 17.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,339,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,245,000 after buying an additional 198,692 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 39.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 22,992 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $211,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PPBI shares. Stephens raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $20.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.39. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $123.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

