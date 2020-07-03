Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 350,662 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 91.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 350,662 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,586,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,020,000 after acquiring an additional 207,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 35,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AEO opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.35. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average is $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.20.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.54). American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEO shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.90 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.28.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.