Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 8,428 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 65.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,428 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,277,000 after purchasing an additional 432,949 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,968,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,660,000 after purchasing an additional 549,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,959,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,612,000 after purchasing an additional 87,119 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 22.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,600,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,595,000 after purchasing an additional 293,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 64.9% in the first quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,644,000 after purchasing an additional 610,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $1,293,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,439,936.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,578,985 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

BPMC stock opened at $79.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.62 and a 200-day moving average of $67.54. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $102.98.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 65.81% and a negative net margin of 515.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 749.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.98) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BPMC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.54.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

