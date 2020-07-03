Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $286,000 Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 8.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory Bailey sold 3,995 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $279,090.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,737,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,264,733.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Berman sold 4,296 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $322,414.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,006.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 891,258 shares of company stock valued at $55,904,437. 19.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.91.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $71.20 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $76.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.11.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

