Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,779,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,475,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,336 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,981,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,077,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,799,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $661,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456,351 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 21,135,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,904,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,790,000 after acquiring an additional 908,858 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Barclays cut shares of PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.97.

NYSE:PPL opened at $26.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.