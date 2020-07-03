Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd (NYSE:IDE) Stake Trimmed by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd (NYSE:IDE) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,935 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 54,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 65,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IDE opened at $8.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77. Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $12.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.29%.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

