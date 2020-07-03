W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $344.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GWW. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W W Grainger from $298.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on W W Grainger from $194.00 to $191.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.17.

Shares of GWW opened at $317.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.05. W W Grainger has a 52-week low of $200.61 and a 52-week high of $346.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.18). W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 45.00%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. W W Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that W W Grainger will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total value of $1,200,614.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,217.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in W W Grainger by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in W W Grainger by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in W W Grainger by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 8,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in W W Grainger by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,039,000 after acquiring an additional 13,452 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in W W Grainger by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

