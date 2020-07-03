Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Position Cut by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Waters in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 299.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Waters in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Waters from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Waters from $223.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Waters from $186.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Waters from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.11.

NYSE:WAT opened at $180.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.94. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $154.39 and a 52-week high of $245.68.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $464.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. Waters had a return on equity of 1,937.83% and a net margin of 22.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

