WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 75.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in WD-40 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WDFC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of WD-40 from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th.

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $197.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $151.16 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17 and a beta of -0.05.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). WD-40 had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $100.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

