Wedbush Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Progress Software in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 30th. Wedbush analyst S. Koenig now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Progress Software’s FY2020 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.17 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.91%. Progress Software’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PRGS. Benchmark raised their price objective on Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. ValuEngine cut Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Progress Software from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $38.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day moving average of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $28.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Progress Software by 71.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Progress Software by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.