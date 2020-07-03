Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Stake Boosted by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.05% of Werner Enterprises worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WERN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,031,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,299,000 after purchasing an additional 272,504 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 307.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 180,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

In related news, Chairman Clarence L. Werner sold 14,130,523 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $579,351,443.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 3,000 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $130,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,141,411 shares of company stock worth $579,823,515. 36.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WERN. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $42.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.83. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.71 and a 52-week high of $46.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $592.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.07 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.