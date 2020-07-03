Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.83

Westwater Resources Inc (NASDAQ:WWR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.83 and traded as high as $2.70. Westwater Resources shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 2,757,100 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83.

Get Westwater Resources alerts:

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Westwater Resources stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Westwater Resources Inc (NASDAQ:WWR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.46% of Westwater Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR)

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,964 acres situated in east-central Alabama. It also holds interest in three lithium brine exploration projects, which include Columbus Basin project in western Nevada; the Railroad Valley project in east-central Nevada; and the Sal Rica Project in northwestern Utah.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Westwater Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwater Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.