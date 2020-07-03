Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 137.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 44,153 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William K. Gerber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $42,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,120.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 11,312 shares of company stock valued at $269,068 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

WWW opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average of $25.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.73. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.81 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WWW. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

