X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU) Trading Down 0.2%

X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU) fell 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.18 and last traded at $28.24, 58,591 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 124% from the average session volume of 26,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.31.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at $99,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund by 17.2% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at $3,851,000.

