Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Position Trimmed by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Xcel Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 124,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in Xcel Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $6,899,768.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,387,201.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $64.10 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $72.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.02.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

