Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $115.00. The stock had previously closed at $101.10, but opened at $98.39. Xilinx shares last traded at $94.47, with a volume of 130,485 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on XLNX. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.10.

In other Xilinx news, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 7,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $673,312.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,958,045.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $108,492.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,765.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,496 shares of company stock valued at $970,903 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,046 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after buying an additional 11,037 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,332 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 113,371 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 459.0% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 243,983 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $19,016,000 after buying an additional 200,333 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 56.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,071 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 20,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.02. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.37%.

Xilinx Company Profile (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

