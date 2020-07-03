Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ (YMAB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $52.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.79, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $50.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.41 and its 200-day moving average is $33.38.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $173,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mahiuddin Ahmed sold 20,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $783,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,405,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,570 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,147. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,577,000 after acquiring an additional 40,279 shares during the period. AXA boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 242,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after acquiring an additional 13,769 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 60.8% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 63,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 24,062 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $658,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,732,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,210,000 after acquiring an additional 129,824 shares during the period. 50.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

