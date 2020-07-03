YOU COIN (YOU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.31 Million

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $6.31 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOU COIN token can now be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.43 or 0.01701265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00168825 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00053299 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00109067 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 tokens. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2.

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

YOU COIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

