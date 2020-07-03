Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $211,587.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,941,661.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $457,731.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,779,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on YUM. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.43.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $86.55 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $119.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.69. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.96%.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

