Zacks: Brokerages Expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to Announce -$0.87 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to post ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.04) and the highest is ($0.70). Abercrombie & Fitch posted earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($2.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported ($3.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $485.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.33 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on ANF. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prentice Capital Management LP raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 53.9% in the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 3,670,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 58.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,512,554 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,764 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.9% in the first quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,033,897 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,578,000 after acquiring an additional 84,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,181,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,718,000 after acquiring an additional 299,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth about $17,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.20. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $19.18.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

