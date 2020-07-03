Zacks Investment Research Downgrades HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) to Sell

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HDFC BANK’s mission is to be a World Class Indian Bank. The Bank’s aim is to build a sound customer franchise across distinct businesses so as to be the preferred provider of banking services in the niche segments that the bank operates in and to achieve healthy growth in profitability, consistent with the bank’s risk appetite. The bank aims to ensure the highest level of ethical standards, professional integrity and regulatory compliance. HDFC Bank’s business philosophy is based on four core values: Operational Excellence, Customer Focus, Product Leadership and People. “

HDB has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. HDFC Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $47.93 on Wednesday. HDFC Bank has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $65.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 856.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 851,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,739,000 after purchasing an additional 762,252 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 318.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 17,178 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 89,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,210,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,701,000 after purchasing an additional 11,123 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

