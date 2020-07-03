Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) to Sell

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated with the delivery of healthcare services throughout the United States.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $29.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.09. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $37.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HR. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 34,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

