Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) to Sell

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huron Consulting Group Inc. is the parent company of Huron Consulting Services LLC, an independent provider of financial and operational consulting services. Huron’s experienced and credentialed professionals employ their expertise in accounting, finance, economics and operations to a wide variety of both financially sound and distressed organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, medium-sized businesses, leading academic institutions, healthcare organizations and the law firms that represent these various organizations. “

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

Shares of HURN stock opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -191.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day moving average of $54.49. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $70.91.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $222.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.27 million. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $905,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,283.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJO LP acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 3,253.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huron Consulting Group (HURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.