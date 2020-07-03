Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) to Sell

MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie began coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Gabelli started coverage on MSG Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MSG Entertainment in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.83.

NASDAQ MSGE opened at $72.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.06. MSG Entertainment has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $172.47.

MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($5.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.15) by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.95 million. MSG Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 6,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $492,715.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

