Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) to Sell

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NBT BANCORP INC. is a one bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NBTB. Stephens assumed coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. NBT Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average of $34.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.67.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $112.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.64 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 20.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 588,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 64,474 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after buying an additional 15,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

