Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SPX (NYSE:SPXC) to Sell

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of SPX in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on SPX from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of SPX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup began coverage on SPX in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of SPX stock opened at $40.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. SPX has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $53.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.44. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.51.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $365.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.43 million. SPX had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SPX will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 16,225 shares of SPX stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $738,399.75. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPX by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,943,000 after buying an additional 82,210 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPX by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,911,000 after purchasing an additional 218,911 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SPX by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 890,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,066,000 after purchasing an additional 330,329 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 742,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,226,000 after purchasing an additional 76,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPX by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,920,000 after buying an additional 41,495 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

