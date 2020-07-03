Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to Sell

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on STL. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 13th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.21.

STL stock opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.69.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $250.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.89 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard L. O’toole acquired 5,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.59 per share, for a total transaction of $47,959.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,000 shares in the company, valued at $508,270. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $175,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 517,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,067,291.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 25,351 shares of company stock valued at $281,658. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 30.7% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 48,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Seidman Lawrence B purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter worth $3,232,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter worth $1,268,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 289,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter worth $1,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

