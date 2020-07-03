Zacks Investment Research Lowers Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $130.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Caterpillar’s global retail sales have been declining for six months in a row in May 2020, which remains a woe. The company did not provide guidance for 2020 citing uncertainty related to the coronavirus pandemic and stated that results for the balance of the year will continue to bear the impact. Caterpillar’s results this year are likely to be impacted by a weak backlog, a sluggish manufacturing sector, reduced spending at mining customers and low oil prices. The earnings estimate for the current year has thus undergone negative revisions lately. In the wake of the coronavirus crisis, the company has taken actions to reduce costs that will help sustain margins amid low volumes. Strong liquidity position, investments in expanded offerings and services, and digital initiatives including e-commerce will fuel growth.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CAT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.95.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $127.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.94. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The company has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 133.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 128.2% in the second quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.9% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Caterpillar by 53.9% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 153,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,851,000 after purchasing an additional 53,907 shares during the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

