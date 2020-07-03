Zacks Investment Research Lowers Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) to Hold

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing the investigational new drug etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. The company’s lead product candidate consists of MSP-2017, a nasal spray. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Montréal, Canada. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MIST. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lowered Milestone Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 4.41. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 67,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned 0.28% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

