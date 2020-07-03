Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) to Strong-Buy

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.01% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $30.17 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $49.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $845,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 605,536 shares in the company, valued at $20,467,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 256,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $8,351,500.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,470,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,230,421. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 89.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1,809.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

