Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) to Hold

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Get Hubbell alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Hubbell from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra lowered their target price on Hubbell from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Hubbell from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hubbell from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.43.

Shares of HUBB opened at $123.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $85.62 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Hubbell by 142.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Hubbell by 45.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hubbell (HUBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.