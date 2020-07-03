Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) to “Hold”

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materialise NV is a provider of Additive Manufacturing (AM) software solutions and sophisticated 3D printing services in a wide variety of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design and consumer products. The Company specializes in preparation of 3D prototypes for manufactures, software development, biomedical research, and online services. It is also engaged in the development of solutions for orthopedics, biomedical software and engineering, and printing of cardiovascular models. Materialise NV is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MTLS. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Materialise to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Materialise from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Materialise stock opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,177.00 and a beta of 0.38. Materialise has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average of $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $51.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.38 million. Materialise had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Materialise will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTLS. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 177,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 50,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

