ZumCoin (ZUM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $30.00

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. ZumCoin has a market cap of $1.35 million and $30.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000065 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin's total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin's official Twitter account is

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

