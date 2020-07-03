Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 224.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZYNE. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.91.

NASDAQ ZYNE opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 3.09. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $15.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYNE. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 19,694 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

