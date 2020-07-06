$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) to post $0.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $1.05. Wintrust Financial reported earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $5.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $6.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.58. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $374.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub lowered Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.11.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Karin Gustafson Teglia bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.10 per share, with a total value of $51,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $213,700.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJO LP increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,142,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,011,000 after purchasing an additional 127,282 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,995,000 after acquiring an additional 47,995 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 211,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 131,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $41.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $73.92.

Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

