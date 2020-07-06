10,333 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth $28,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth $32,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 87.4% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI opened at $173.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $186.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.13.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

