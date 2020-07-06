353,231 Shares in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 353,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Alaska Air Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth about $10,857,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 441.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $36.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.83. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALK. Raymond James raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Alaska Air Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.20.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

