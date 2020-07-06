A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMKBY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

AMKBY opened at $5.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average of $5.51. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.04. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 2.75%. Research analysts forecast that A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands.

