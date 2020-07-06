Actinium Market Capitalization Achieves $344,899.20 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 6th. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Actinium has a market cap of $344,899.20 and approximately $521,173.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Actinium has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Actinium alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00053504 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000141 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 22,204,200 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto.

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.