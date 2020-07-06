Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 99,058 Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 99,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,180,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,624,000 after buying an additional 2,804,311 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 11,464 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after buying an additional 133,130 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 22,021 shares during the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $16.02 on Monday. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.50 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average is $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Old Republic International’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Old Republic International from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

In related news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.22 per share, with a total value of $27,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,305,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,778,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $80,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,295,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,760,132.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,400 shares of company stock worth $238,339 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

