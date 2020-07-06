Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys New Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 46,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 389.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 287,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 228,827 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 233.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 293,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after buying an additional 205,340 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 57.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,107,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,729,000 after buying an additional 1,136,696 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 7.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 274,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after buying an additional 20,031 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.94.

NYSE BWA opened at $35.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.67. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 7.24%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $971,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,229,675.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $623,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,711.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,888,093 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

